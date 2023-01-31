Huobi BTC (HBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $901.16 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $901.16 million and $149,135.31 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $23,124.77 or 0.99834428 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

