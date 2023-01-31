Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to C$36.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of HRNNF opened at $27.43 on Friday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment is involved in the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

