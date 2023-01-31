Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 509,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVE shares. B. Riley downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Identiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Identiv Price Performance

INVE traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,905. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.21 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 68.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

