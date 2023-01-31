IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.0% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,831,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.91. 106,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,139. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.55. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $574.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

