iExec RLC Achieves Market Cap of $140.13 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $140.13 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00007489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019029 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004278 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00215440 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002820 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.6569212 USD and is down -7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,792,800.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

