Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $288.13 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520,646 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,688 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.5% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.41% of Applied Materials worth $288,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,497. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

