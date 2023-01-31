Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 134,312 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134,312 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $98,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.28. The stock had a trading volume of 398,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,693. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.94. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

