Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,820,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,026. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.