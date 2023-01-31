Injective Protocol (INJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $202.85 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.78 or 0.00012154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $202.85 million and $137.03 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

