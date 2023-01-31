InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 16,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 50,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
InPlay Oil Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a market cap of $181.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.
InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 54.69%. The business had revenue of $43.69 million during the quarter.
InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend
InPlay Oil Company Profile
InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InPlay Oil (IPOOF)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.