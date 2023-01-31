Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

