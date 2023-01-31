Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Up 5.8% in January

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 247,461 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000.

