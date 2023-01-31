Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Up 5.8% in January

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF
