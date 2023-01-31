Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 11,269 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,976% compared to the average daily volume of 222 call options.

Veritone Stock Performance

VERI traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.92. Veritone has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 32.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Veritone from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 32.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,362,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 578,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 739,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 416,160 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 81.1% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 548,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 245,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 96,603 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

