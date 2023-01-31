IOTA (MIOTA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.40 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $629.76 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010676 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000154 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.