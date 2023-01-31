IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.93 ($0.04). Approximately 282,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,052,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

IQ-AI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.29.

IQ-AI Company Profile

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

Further Reading

