iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS EFV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,842 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

