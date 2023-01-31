iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is RMR Wealth Builders’ 5th Largest Position

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.16. The stock had a trading volume of 590,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,067. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

