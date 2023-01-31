Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

IVN stock traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.25. 918,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,021. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.80. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.41 and a 52 week high of C$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 21.86.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Ivanhoe Mines

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 65,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$774,670.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,680.34. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,619 shares of company stock worth $957,348.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also

