IXICO (LON:IXI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.00

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28), with a volume of 139523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

IXICO Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of £11.12 million and a PE ratio of 1,152.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.95.

Insider Activity

In other IXICO news, insider Grant Nash sold 200,000 shares of IXICO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.31), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($61,751.27).

About IXICO

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

