Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €130.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIR. Barclays set a €151.00 ($164.13) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($154.35) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €115.52 ($125.57) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.06. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($108.66).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

