Jesse K. Bray Sells 21,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $947,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,375,765.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ COOP traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,138. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
