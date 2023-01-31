Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.86.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.30. 7,153,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,936 shares of company stock valued at $753,338 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

