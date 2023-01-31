Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $6.98 on Tuesday, reaching $321.22. The stock had a trading volume of 780,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,710. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $374.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.55. The stock has a market cap of $328.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.