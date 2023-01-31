Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $108.07. 1,877,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,126,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

