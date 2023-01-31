Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 20.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $126,524,000 after acquiring an additional 93,819 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in McDonald’s by 20.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $6.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,987. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.71 and its 200 day moving average is $261.40.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.48.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

