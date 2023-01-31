Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $146.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.55.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.