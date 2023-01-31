Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $146.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.55.

Shares of KMB opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

