Kroger (NYSE:KR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

