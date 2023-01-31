Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) SVP Thomas James Doyle Sells 1,548 Shares

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $21,501.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,841 shares in the company, valued at $233,921.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 588,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,298. The company has a market capitalization of $924.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.90. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 928,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 62,531 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 595.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 480,848 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

