Landstar System (LSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.49.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.