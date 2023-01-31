Landstar System (LSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Landstar System Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.49.
Landstar System Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.33.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar System (LSTR)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.