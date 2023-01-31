LCX Market Capitalization Tops $95.78 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, LCX has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. LCX has a total market capitalization of $95.78 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00400446 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,405.59 or 0.28103172 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00594434 BTC.

LCX Token Profile

LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

