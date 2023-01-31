Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LPTX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $0.63 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 1,529.3% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 408,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 383,853 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.