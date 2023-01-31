Legend of RPS Price Up 0.2% This Week (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Legend of RPS has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Legend of RPS token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Legend of RPS

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS’s launch date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legend of RPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

