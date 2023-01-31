LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases 3,798 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,445,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,675,939. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

