Lido DAO (LDO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $108.79 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $108.79 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00009439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,831,192 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

