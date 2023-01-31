Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,571.45 or 0.06790484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $5.48 billion and $97.21 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,022,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,016,751.85363894 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,553.09202346 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $96,301,947.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

