LINK Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $287.29 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $42.66 or 0.00184288 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LINK has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $287.29 million and $937,183.06 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LINK Profile

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

