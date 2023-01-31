Lisk Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Lisk has a total market cap of $128.24 million and $2.20 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004600 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008977 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003799 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,310,188 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

