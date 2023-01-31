Longitude Cayman Ltd. Has $283,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Netflix by 56.1% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 445 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Netflix by 18.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $354.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,153,251. The firm has a market cap of $157.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.36.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

