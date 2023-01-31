Longitude Cayman Ltd. Has $935,000 Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Invitae makes up 1.5% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,202,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,339. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $585.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.72. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

