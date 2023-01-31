LooksRare (LOOKS) Achieves Market Cap of $91.50 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $91.50 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

