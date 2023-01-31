Loudon Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,287 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,219,000 after buying an additional 523,674 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,811,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,831,000 after buying an additional 210,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,595,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,773,000 after buying an additional 78,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,956,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,564,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.66.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

