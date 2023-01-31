Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 16,236 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.69. 784,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,026,725. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

