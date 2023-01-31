Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 7,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 14,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUMO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Lumos Pharma Stock Up 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma ( NASDAQ:LUMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,311.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

