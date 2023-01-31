LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €880.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($956.52) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($815.22) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($869.57) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €832.00 ($904.35) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($815.22) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €880.00 ($956.52) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MC stock opened at €798.80 ($868.26) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €729.03 and a 200 day moving average of €679.16. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

