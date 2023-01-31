Magic Empire Global Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MEGL)

Magic Empire Global’s (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 1st. Magic Empire Global had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Magic Empire Global’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Magic Empire Global Stock Performance

Magic Empire Global stock opened at 2.39 on Tuesday. Magic Empire Global has a 12 month low of 1.20 and a 12 month high of 249.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Empire Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magic Empire Global stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Magic Empire Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

