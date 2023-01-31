Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGA. Benchmark dropped their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

MGA traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.94. 795,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Magna International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 87.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

