Mammoth (MMT) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $19.81 million and approximately $19,795.22 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mammoth has traded 88.2% higher against the US dollar.

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00282313 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,892.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

