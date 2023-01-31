Mammoth (MMT) Price Up 56.7% This Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 56.7% higher against the dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $19.43 million and $19,784.22 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00047136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030012 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018967 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00216161 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00282313 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,892.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

