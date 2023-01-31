Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Short Interest Up 16.8% in January

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,270,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 43,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Digital Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $7.17. 36,379,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,331,309. The firm has a market cap of $837.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 4.71. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.43 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 179.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

