Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,729,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,679 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,399 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

